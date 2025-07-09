TNA president comments on firing Gail Kim, making moves in the new year

– TNA President Carlos Silva said “Firing Gail Kim was a very difficult decision” and “Easily toughest decision I’ve made.” He admitted it upset people because “it was aggressive,” but felt it was necessary because “the KO’s division needed to be reinvigorated” and “new fresh ideas” and “new talent needed to be elevated.”

– In this clip, Silva looks ahead to 2026:

TNA making big moves heading into 2026! TNA President Carlos Silva on the Ariel Helwani show today says they are actively looking for a bigger platform for TNA, possibly going LIVE 52 weeks a year, and an announcement could come within 60-90 days. I think a new… pic.twitter.com/5y86M17tzi — (@WrestlingCovers) July 9, 2025

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show