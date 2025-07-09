TNA president comments on firing Gail Kim, making moves in the new year

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
319

– TNA President Carlos Silva said “Firing Gail Kim was a very difficult decision” and “Easily toughest decision I’ve made.” He admitted it upset people because “it was aggressive,” but felt it was necessary because “the KO’s division needed to be reinvigorated” and “new fresh ideas” and “new talent needed to be elevated.”

– In this clip, Silva looks ahead to 2026:

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

