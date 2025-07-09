TNA President asked about talent leaving for WWE, new addition to Casino Gauntlet Match, Mone

– TNA President Carlos Silva was candid when asked about talent potentially leaving for WWE: “Of course.” He acknowledged the concern but emphasized the bigger picture, saying “you have to take the good with the bad and understand how it actually helps continue to build TNA.” Drawing from his background in the sports and entertainment world, Silva shared his leadership approach: “I’ve always focused on creating strong partnerships that help everyone.” Rather than creating conflict or competition, he believes in collaboration: “I don’t lead by trying to attack others or create division to get ahead.” Ultimately, he believes in a rising tide philosophy, stating, “If you partner with people, you’ll keep growing. All boats rise with the tide.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

– Ricochet will be in the men’s Casino Gauntlet Match should his number be called.

– Mercedes Mone is ready for All In