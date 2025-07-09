Scott Stanford leaving WWE

Scott Stanford officially says goodbye to WWE after an incredible 15-year run with the company.

When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE ! 15 year run… nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH @StephMcMahon @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2UcnLZlXhb — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) July 9, 2025

Known for his charisma, sharp wit, and voice that brought countless moments to life across WWE programming, Stanford became a fan-favorite through his work on WWE Superstars, This Week in WWE, and various PPV kickoff shows.

From anchoring news segments to calling in-ring action, Scott was a consistent presence who helped shape the tone of WWE media over the years.