Ricky Saints on supporting Cody Rhodes while in AEW, Darby Allin back on Shark Week

– Ricky Saints addresses backlash for supporting Cody Rhodes at WWE events while in AEW:

“I will never let somebody weaponize a friendship against me.

—If you take that whole situation out of its element and you show someone, ‘Hey, this guy got in trouble — so to speak — for being at his friend’s biggest moment of his career,’ what do you think of that? That’s a beautiful thing.

Why should I ever get in trouble? Even to this day, I will ride for somebody — because that’s just in my nature.”

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes)

– After coming back from climbing Mount Everest… Darby Allin is back on Shark Week.

