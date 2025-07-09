Ricky Saints on supporting Cody Rhodes while in AEW, Darby Allin back on Shark Week

– Ricky Saints addresses backlash for supporting Cody Rhodes at WWE events while in AEW:
“I will never let somebody weaponize a friendship against me.
—If you take that whole situation out of its element and you show someone, ‘Hey, this guy got in trouble — so to speak — for being at his friend’s biggest moment of his career,’ what do you think of that? That’s a beautiful thing.
Why should I ever get in trouble? Even to this day, I will ride for somebody — because that’s just in my nature.”
(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes)
– After coming back from climbing Mount Everest… Darby Allin is back on Shark Week.
