News on Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Penta vs. Gunther

– John Cena is scheduled to make only one appearance in July, on July 18 in San Antonio, Texas. His next scheduled appearance will be on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam.

– WWE is advertising Gunther Vs Penta for the World Championship on July 19 in Corpus Christi, Texas. This news comes as Gunther is set to defend the title against Goldberg in his retirement match this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on July 12.

– Cody Rhodes opened up about the real goal behind AEW’s TNT Championship Open Challenge, making it clear: “It’s not about hiring anybody.” He explained that when the idea was first launched, there was a clear internal discussion that “right now, upstart company… I don’t know what this budget is. COVID just happened.” So the focus wasn’t on recruiting talent but rather on showcasing something different: “It’s just about the opportunity and the freshness. Here’s something you never see elsewhere.” Cody emphasized how it gave chances to fresh faces doing things like “promos in their backyard” or in the case of Ricky Saints, “a high-rise vignette that you had paid for.” Ultimately, Cody made it personal, saying: “I didn’t buzz you for the purposes of this. I thought you would be great for the open challenge and you were.”

Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?