Kevin Nash floats a booking idea for Goldberg-Gunther match, Ruca vs. Fyre on WWE Speed

Steve Gerweck
– During the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash floated the idea of Goldberg quickly destroying Gunther as a way to deliver a massive shock to WWE fans and shake up Gunther’s character. When the host asked Nash whether he thought the match would go 10 minutes, Nash compared the scenario to Goldberg’s quick fight with Brock Lesnar and said a short match wouldn’t necessarily disappoint fans.

Sol Ruca defeats Alba Fyre to retain the Women’s WWE Speed Title:

