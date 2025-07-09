Hulk Hogan’s New York bar renamed to Slam Sports Bar

The planned Hulk Hogan bar in New York City right across from Madison Square Garden has been renamed from Hulk Hogan’s Scores Sports Bar to Hulk Hogan Presents Slam Sports Bar.

The bar, located at 416 8th Ave, was originally announced on May 1. It is a venture with Rich Rosen, President and CEO of American Sports Bar Entertainment, who is developing the project.

Slam Sports Bar will feature expansive views of Madison Square Garden, an upscale take on classic comfort food, and exclusive memorabilia from Hogan’s personal collection. The venue will also host theme nights, celebrity appearances, podcast tapings, influencer takeovers, and events with New York sports legends, all designed to make it the city’s most talked-about destination before and after the game.

The bar’s opening will roll out with a multi-week citywide campaign, including Hogan’s “T-Shirt Rip Tour” through iconic New York landmarks, a fan-fueled “Dress Like Hulk” contest, and a red-carpet launch event with athletes, entertainers, and industry insiders in attendance.

“We’re building more than just a bar. It’s the flagship of a new kind of sports and entertainment experience,” said Rosen. “With Hulk Hogan at the center, Madison Square Garden across the street, and an atmosphere built for big moments, this is going to be something unforgettable.”

Official opening details will be announced soon.

