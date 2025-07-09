Former WWE superstar listed as a NXT producer, Wyatt Sicks DLC storyline planned for WWE 2K25

– Shayna Baszler was reportedly listed as a producer for last night’s NXT.

She was listed alongside Chris Girard for the Kelani Jordan vs Lainey Reid match. WWE released her on May 2nd as part of talent cuts.

(Source: Bodyslam.net)

– WWE is reportedly planning a huge Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks DLC storyline for WWE 2K25, reports Fightful.

It was noted that the company is set to make a big announcement soon and that a lot of time and detail was put into it that will make things very emotional for fans playing the video game.

Additionally, the upcoming DLC storyline will reportedly feature actual video footage of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), helping to create a powerful and emotionally layered experience.