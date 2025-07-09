Charlotte Flair comments on the infamous segment with Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair opens up about the infamous segment with Tiffany Stratton in Chicago and how she was legit rocked by Stratton’s “0-3 record at marriages” line:

“I think in those times when people have seen me appear rattled by the booing, those are just the times when I’ve felt like — at least for a moment — the boos aren’t for Charlotte. They’re for Ashley. They’re for me. They’re because of the way I look. Or because of the energy I’m giving off as a woman. Or because of real trauma I’ve gone through in real life. So when it got mentioned in Chicago that I have an “0–3 record at marriages”…yeah, it rocked me legit. I’m not too proud to tell you that. I don’t need everyone thinking I’m playing 5-D chess all of the time. My reaction to that line was as genuine as it gets. Because — and maybe this makes me naive — in my head?? Charlotte hasn’t been divorced. So I wasn’t expecting it to come up in that promo…and then all of a sudden I had an entire arena cheering as I got mocked for something that was (and frankly still is) devastating to me.”

(via PlayersTribune)