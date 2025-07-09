7/9/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Garland, Texas

Venue: Curtis Culwell Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Mercedes Mone comes to the ring for her face-to-face with Toni Storm, and calls Storm to the ring. Storm appears on the screen with Luther, and Mone says she is tired of the games and tells Storm to quit hiding. Storm says she isn’t hiding, and then she comes to the ring with Luther. Mone proposes a toast to herself, and Storm tells her to save the performative stuff for her entrance. Storm says she told Mone she is not like the others, but Mone has treated her poorly, and then insults Mone for a bit and calls her a fraud. Storm asks Mone what she is afraid of, and then Mone says she surely isn’t afraid of Storm and is ready to lay it all on the line.

Mone says she knows exactly who she is and winning the AEW Women’s World Championship is her destiny. Storm says there are no such things as legacies and everyone is going to die. Storm says she only fears an ordinary death and says that Mone deserves all the titles in the world except the world title. Storm says Mone will go down as the woman who just couldn’t win the big one. Mone says to let the best woman win and then escapes the ring as Storm goes after her.

—

Jon Moxley is backstage. He says he has been beaten before, but he has never lost a war of attrition, and that’s exactly what the Texas Death Match against Adam Page is. Moxley asks Page if he will hold the line under all the pressure, and then says Page is a victim and pathetic. Moxley says whether Page likes it or not, Texas Death means he is all the way in.

—

The Young Bucks are shown arriving to the arena in their customized limo.

—

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Bandido and Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer)

King and Takeshita start with a lock-up, and then exchange forearm shots. Takeshita delivers a kick to the face, and then they both go for shoulder tackles. Takeshita takes King down and tags in Fletcher, but King drops Fletcher with a shoulder tackle. King chops Fletcher in the corner twice and tags in Bandido. King slams Fletcher down, and then Bandido delivers a running kick. King connects with a senton, and then Bandido and Fletcher exchange shots. Bandido kicks Fletcher in the face again and calls for Takeshita to tag in, which he does.

Bandido and Takeshita exchange forearm shots and Bandido applies a side-headlock. Takeshita sends him off the ropes and delivers a shoulder tackle. Bandido comes back with a dropkick, but Takeshita delivers a lariat. Takeshita sends King to the floor and Fletcher delivers a diving forearm shot. Bandido dives onto Fletcher, and then Takeshita dives onto Bandido. King comes back and takes out Takeshita and Fletcher with a dive through the ropes. King tries to slam Bandido onto Takeshita in the ring, but Takeshita gets his knees up. Fletcher kicks King in the face, and then he and Takeshita send King to the floor. Fletcher and Takeshita double dropkick Bandido as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher delivers a knee to Bandido’s midestion and sends him to the corner. Bandido kicks Takeshita to the floor and drops Fletcher with a DDT before tagging in King. King delivers shots to Fletcher and slams him down. King drops Fletcher again and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. King goes for a lariat, but Fletcher counters with a Michinoku Driver. Bandido and Takeshita tag back in, and Bandido delivers a hurricanrana and gets a two count on a roll-up. King grabs Fletcher in a choke against the ropes as Bandido hits a frog splash on Takeshita. Bandido goes for the cover, but Fletcher escapes and breaks it up at two.

King and Fletcher exchange shots on the outside and King goes for the running cross-body against the barricade, but Fletcher dodges and sends King over the barricade with a kick to the face. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex on Takeshita, but Takeshita counters with an elbow strike. Takeshita goes after Bandido, but Bandido walks the ropes and takes Fletcher down with a moonsault. Bandido kicks Takeshita in the head and comes off the ropes, but Takeshita counters with an elbow strike and follows with Raging Fire for the pin fall.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

—

The Outrunners are backstage. They talk about how close they were to beating FTR on last week’s Collision and say they proved that they will never give up and never quit. They tell FTR that this isn’t over and that they still have their eyes on them. FTR and The Patriarchy vs. Outrunners and JetSpeed is made official for tomorrow night’s Collision.

—

Back from the break, Renee Paquette is with FTR and The Patriarchy. Christian Cage says he expects nothing but success with them teaming up and says if FTR scratch their backs, they will scratch theirs after they become the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Stokely says it is a miscarriage of justice that FTR isn’t in the tag title match at All In, but that’s not Cage’s fault. Stokely says they’ll be watching that match, and they’ll see how tomorrow goes before they agree on the back-scratching thing.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Ricochet vs. Blake Christian

Christian sends Ricochet to the outside and goes after him, but Ricochet takes advantage as they get back into the ring. Ricochet sends Christian to the corner, but Christian counters with a dropkick to Ricochet’s back. Christian delivers a shot to Ricochet’s head and sends him to the floor. Christian dives onto Ricochet, but Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona come to ringside to distract him. Ricochet slams Christian into the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange quick strikes, and then Christian takes Ricochet down for a two count. Christian delivers right hands, but Ricochet comes back with a chop. Christian drops Ricochet with a clothesline and follows with a kick to his head. Christian delivers a cutter from the middle rope and follows with a springboard 450 splash for a two count. Kaun and Liona attack Christian on the outside as Ricochet distracts the referee, and they get him back into the ring. Ricochet delivers the Spirit Gun and follows with Vertigo for the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

—

Renee is with The Hurt Syndicate backstage. MJF says Mark Briscoe is about to get hurt and the Casino Gauntlet will be over quickly. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin leave to do a photoshoot, but they can’t find their titles. JetSpeed has left a message on their markerboard, and then MVP says they will go handle this business as MJF handles his business in the ring.

—

The video package for the feud between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega airs.

—

Mark Briscoe and MJF come to he ring for their “talky-talk.” They insult each other for a bit, and Briscoe says it sounds like MJF needs a good, old country ass-whooping. Briscoe says Saturday is coming fast and he will give MJF a beating like he has never experienced before. Briscoe says MJF is morally bankrupt and has no sole, and he is able to see right through him. Briscoe says MJF is about to talk about Jay Briscoe and get him riled up, so get it over with.

MJF says he would never talk about Jay like that, and then gives Jay props, but then says he pitties Jay because he has to look down and see what Mark has become. MJF says Jay is rolling in his grave because he has had to see his brother go from being one half of one of the greatest tag teams of all time to nothing more than a joke. MJF says if Jay was here, he would tell Mark that is should have been him in the car accident.

Briscoe takes MJF down and delivers a few shots. Briscoe sets up for the Jay Driller, but the rest of the Hurt Syndicate come to the ring. Before they can get in, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey attack them from behind. Briscoe chases MJF through the crowd and JetSpeed beat the Syndicate down at ringside. The Patriarchy eventually come to ringside and beat down the Syndicate as well. Cage delivers a conchairto to Lashley’s knees, and then JetSpeed double-team Benjamin in the ring. JetSpeed and The Patriarchy stare down as they all stand over the Syndicate.

—

Match 3 – Four-Way Match; winner earns the number two entry spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In

Megan Bayne (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Queen Aminata vs. Tay Melo (w/Anna Jay) vs. Thekla

Bayne drops Thekla with a kick to the face, and Melo slams Aminata into the corner. Thekla gets sent to the outside, and then Bayne drops Melo and Aminata with a double clothesline. They come back and send Bayne to the floor, and then Melo takes her down with a dive. Thekla dives onto Melo and Bayne, and then Aminata dives onto all three of them. Aminata slams Thekla into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Thekla gets a two count on Aminata. Melo comes back in, but Aminata slams Thekla down. Melo delivers a shot to Aminata, but Bayne dropkicks Melo. Bayne slams Melo and Aminata into the corner and connects with a double splash. Bayen slams Aminata down and goes for the cover, but Aminata kicks out. Thekla kicks Bayne in the back and runs the ropes, but Bayne counters a DDT and delivers a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Melo delivers shots to Bayne as Kris Statland is shown watching from the crowd. Melo and Aminata double-team Bayne and gets set to the outside.

Aminata gets a two count on Melo before Thekla breaks it up. Aminata and Melo get sent to the outside as Bayne comes back in. Bayne throws Thekla onto Aminata and Melo on the outside, and then dives through the ropes onto all three of them. Bayne gets Melo back into the ring, but Melo counters with a jaw-breaker. Melo delivers quick kicks and delivers the Tay-KO, but Ford helps Bayne to the floor. Thekla delivers an elbow strike to Melo and follows with a Spear. Aminata kicks Thekla in the head, but Thekla comes back with a roll-up for a two count.

Aminata kicks Thekla in the head against the ropes, and then Ford goes after Aminata. Jay goes after Ford and they brawl on the outside. Bayne takes out Aminata, and then delivers a running powerbomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Megan Bayne

—

Backstage, Renee tries to interview Thekla, but Aminata runs in and they brawl for a bit before security pulls them apart. Briscoe walks in and says MJF gave him exactly what he needed for Saturday and now he is going to kill him on Saturday.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta applies a wrist-lock, but Joe slams him to the mat. Yuta wants a test of strength, but Joe wrenches his wrist and delivers quick jabs. Joe sends Yuta to the apron, but Yuya delivers a right hand. Yuta jumps back into the ring, but Joe walks away to dodge him. Yuta delivers a dropkick that sends Joe to the outside and goes for another dive, but Joe dodges again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Joe gets a two count on Yuta. They exchange shots and Joe drops Yuta with a back elbow shot. Joe sets up for the Muscle Buster, but Yuta rakes his eyes and delivers a dropkick. Yuta finally connects with a dive and gets Joe back into the ring. Yuta delivers a flying elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out at one. Yuta charges into the corner, but Joe counters and puts Yuta up top. Yuta counters and takes Joe down with a flying arm-bar for a two count. Yuta applies a hammer-lock, but Joe fights out. Yuta delivers a knee strike, but Joe counters with a Manhattan Drop.

Joe delivers a high boot and connects with a senton for a two count. Joe delivers a scoop slam, but Yuta rakes his eyes again and goes for a German suplex. Yuta bites Joe’s ear and gets a roll-up for a two count, but Joe counters right into the Coquina Clutch and Yuta taps out.

Winner: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Gabe Kidd hits the ring and attacks Joe from behind, but Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs rush the ring to make the save.

—

Match 5 – Allstar Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Adam Page, The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs), and Will Ospreay vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley) and The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (w/Marina Shafir)

Page and Matthew start the match, but Page delivers shots to all four guys. Page goes after Matthew again, but Nicholas comes in and they double-team Page. Page makes the tag to Ospreay, who drops the Bucks with shots. Shibata tags in, and then immediately tags Hobbs in. Shibata drops Nicholas with a dropkick and delivers an overhead throw. Hobbs delivers a powerslam to Nicholas and Ospreay connects with the Skytwister Press. Ospreay goes for the cover, but it gets broken up. All eight guys eventually brawl to the floor and Page connects with a moonsault as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli has Ospreay in a bear-hug in the ring. Ospreay gets free, but Castagnoli pulls him back and sends him to the corner. Castagnoli delivers shots to the three guys in the corner and charges, but Ospreay moves and Castagnoli collides with the ring post. Moxley tags in, but Ospreay counters with a suplex and tags in Page. Matthew tags in, and Page drops him with a clothesline. Page delivers shots to the other guys and drops Matthew with a fall-away slam. Page dives onto Castagnoli and slams Nicholas onto the apron. Page sets up for the Buckshot, but Castagnoli cuts him off.

Page moonsaults onto Castagnoli and slams Nicholas with a powerbomb for a two count as Matthew breaks it up. Castagnoli tags in and he goes for the Giant Swing. Page kicks free and tags in Hobbs. They exchange forearm strikes and Castagnoli delivers a knee strike. Castagnoli goes for an elbow strike, but Hobbs runs him over and delivers corner clotheslines. Moxley comes in with a kick, but Hobbs drops him with a lariat and tags in Shibata. Shibata kicks Castagnoli in the face and chops him down in the corner. Shibata applies a sleeper hold, and then kicks Castagnoli in the back.

Castagnoli blocks a PK and Nicholas delivers a superkick to Shibata. The Bucks double-team Page and deliver a double superkick to him. The Bucks double superkick Ospreay, and then do the same to Hobbs on the apron. The Bucks superkick Hobbs three times, and then Castagnoli and Moxley powerbomb Hobbs through a table. The Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger to Shibata and Castagnoli delivers the Neutralizer. Moxley tags in and applies the Bulldog Choke, and Shibata passes out.

Winners: The Death Riders and The Young Bucks

-After the match, Kidd and Yuta run out and join in on the beat down. Shafir gives Moxley a chain, but Ospreay comes back in and tries to help. Ospreay gets beaten down, as well, and then the Bucks grab plastic bags to put over Ospreay and Page’s faces.

Swerve Strickland appears on the screen from outside the arena. Swerve says everything they have bene through with the Bucks has been about control, and he is taking back some of it. Strickland is in an excavator, and then drives the arm of it down onto the Bucks’ limo. The Bucks run backstage as Joe comes into the ring to help out. Joe and Ospreay clear the ring, and then Ospreay moonsaults onto a few of the guys on the outside.

Strickland tips the limo up on two wheels and escapes before the Bucks get there. Page drops Moxley with a discus lariat in the ring, and then goes for a Buckshot, but Castagnoli cuts him off with an uppercut. Page takes Castagnoli down, and then Page grabs the chain. Shafir gets Moxley out of the ring and Page stares them down as they leave through the crowd.

The Bucks get outside and freak out over their limo. Prince Nana walks up and laughs at them, and then Strickland drops them with a double Swerve Stomp off of the excavator. Back in the arena, Page continues to stare down the Death Riders as Strickland and Nana meet up with Ospreay. Ospreay and Strickland fist-bump and Page turns to look at them as the show comes to a close.