WWE News and Notes

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s beach house in Southern California was broken into around 3AM today, reports TMZ. Authorities say the suspect(s) took some cash, but thankfully no one was home during the break-in.

– Tyler Bate states he’s not injured. However, he’s currently “waiting”

– Zena Sterling is dating fellow LFG hopeful Elijah Holyfield.

– LA Knight comments on the WWE locker room’s perception of him:

“I think I’m seen as the threat that I am. And if that means that somehow I get politicked or anything else out of my spot… I think I’ve struck a little bit of fear into people.”

LA Knight comments on the WWE locker room's perception of him: "I think I'm seen as the threat that I am. And if that means that somehow I get politicked or anything else out of my spot… I think I've struck a little bit of fear into people."pic.twitter.com/iQ0cQgErTf — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 8, 2025