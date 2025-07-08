Tony Khan provides an update on Red Velvet

Tony Khan gave an update on Red Velvet’s status ahead of ROH Supercard of Honor, confirming that she’s been sidelined due to injury. “With the injury to Red Velvet, it’s something that I think she’s going to be able to work through, but she’s not going to be able to defend, due to injury, the women’s TV championship at Supercard of Honor.”

Since Velvet can’t compete, Khan shared that an interim champion will be crowned at the upcoming event: “I will address that situation with an interim TV title. Because Red Velvet will not be able to compete, I will be having an ROH Women’s TV Title Interim Champion crowned at Supercard of Honor.”

He also revealed how this impacted other plans behind the scenes: “That situation caused some delays in getting the Pure Title tournament started because, frankly, it’s a lot of the same people fighting for the interim TV champion position, who would also be in line for the Pure tournament.”

Despite the setback, Khan was optimistic about Red Velvet’s return timeline, stating: “I think Red Velvet will be back in a matter of weeks, maybe a few months, tops.”

Source: AEW All In Texas Media Call