Tony Khan addresses Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone rumors

– Tony Khan addressed rumors about Britt Baker leaving AEW, saying he’s never had a conversation about her leaving and that he likes her a lot. He explained that AEW has a deep roster, and while there are many wrestlers he’d like to feature more, only so many can be used as starters, comparing it to sports. Khan noted that they’ve done a great job utilizing the roster, but still have a lot of talent on the bench, including many women and men, and are currently running a focused show with a focused crew.

– Khan addressed rumors about Mercedes Moné having creative control in AEW, calling them “ridiculous” and false. “I am the only person with creative control over the show,” he emphasized, noting he’s held final say since day one. Khan referenced a New Year’s resolution he made in 2020—and again for 2025—to only pursue ideas he fully believes in, as being dragged to the “finish line” on things often leads to failure.

“This is the most focused and best AEW in many, many years because there are less voices,” he said, highlighting a streamlined creative process. While acknowledging collaboration with Mercedes, Jen Pepperman, Toni Storm, and RJ City on current storylines, Khan reiterated that no one gets a push just because they have “a creative control card.” He praised Moné as a strong backstage presence and a great star, but made clear he retains full creative authority.

Source: AEW All In Texas Media Call