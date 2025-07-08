TNA is looking for in a new media rights deal, MJF on WWE counter-programming AEW

– TNA President Carlos Silva says what the company is looking for in a new media rights deal:

“A new media rights deal would provide us the opportunity to go live 52 weeks a year, and in today’s world live matters.

—Something in the $10mm/year range is where we think we should be.

We’re talking to [all the established] linear guys and a couple of newer platforms that need a foundational [programming] centerpiece.”

(source: John Wall Street)

– MJF (via an interview with Scott Fishman) speaks on WWE counter-programming AEW:

“You mean shows that are running at the exact same time as us, even though they claim we’re not competition? How do I feel about it? I think it’s a smart business practice. I give jolly old St. Nick and Trips a whole lot of credit. At the end of the day, if you can stomp out your competition, you’re doing what is necessary.

Don’t judge them for it, but also, don’t be stupid. They’re not doing this by happenstance. This isn’t circumstantial. None of it is.”