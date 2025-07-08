Pat McAfee not ready to return to Raw, Page vs. Saints match update, Cody Rhodes tweet

Steve Gerweck
Cody Rhodes thanks fans and tells them not to flinch as he teases something huge in WWE.

– Pat McAfee (via the Pat McAfee Show) says he’s exhausted and not ready to return to his commentary job yet in WWE.

“I’m trying to just kind of catch up on life as a whole.

I was getting pretty exhausted there. So shoutout to everybody at the WWE looking out for me, too. Very, very thankful.”

– Ricky Saints will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship at the Great American Bash in a falls count anywhere match!

