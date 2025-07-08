NXT 7/8/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode NXT. Vic Joseph, Booker T and Corey Graves are on the call.

Announced matches for WWE NXT (July 8, 2025)

Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) (c) vs The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) – NXT Tag Team title match

Ricky Saints vs The Vanity Project – Gauntlet match

Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs High Ryze

Tavion Heights vs Charlie Dempsey (If Heights Wins He Can Leave the NQCC)

Match 1. Ricky Saints VS The Vanity Project (with Ethan Page)

Brad Baylor starts off for the VP against Ricky. Saints lays in some stiff chops, but Baylor throws Ricky in the corner. Ricky missile dropkicks and tilt a whirls Baylor. Baylor slams Ricky and lays in some clubbing blows and a double underhook. He misses a knee drop and Saints lands a series of clotheslines. He pins him with a tornado DDT. Ricky Smokes enters next. He strikes with fists and we goto break. Smokes lands a backbreaker as we return. Saints hiptosses him. Page constantly screams at Saints. Atomic drop and Smokes is pinned. Jackson Drake, Evolve Champion enters. They trade blows. Drake comes in hot and delivers some stiff kicks and leg submissions. He follows with more kicks and a form of a back stabber for a long two. Saints is gasping for air, but he does a press inverted fallaway slam for two. Drake misses a running knee, but superkicks Saints. Saints avoids a moonsault and delivers the Roshambo for the win.

Winner, Ricky Saints

Ricky will now earn his match with Page in a falls count anywhere match.

Lainey Reid continues to antagonize the female locker room. She wants to step over everyone to meet Sol Ruca for the North American Championship.

Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace have a difference in strategy over how they work out in preparation for the tag match upcoming. Grace begrudgingly agrees to meet Blake for her style of training. This segment is to be continued…

Match 2. Tavion Heights VS Charlie Dempsey (Wren accompanies them both)

If Tavion wins, he is out of the NQCC. Tavion and Charlie start the match scientifically with hiptosses, dropkicks and upper forearm blows. Heights gets locked in a reverse headlock and is taken down several times, but slams Dempsey hard in return. Dempsey rips off Tavion’s headgear. This infuriates him. The two headbutt each other on the floor and we go to break with them on the floor. As we return, Tavion backdrops Charlie and then they tumble to the floor off a collision. Charlie slams Tavion on the metal stairs and stomps his knee on the stair. The intensity just turned up. Charlie locks on a single leg crab. He releases the hold and stomps it and goes right back to another submission. Wren throws in the towel, clearly upset.

Dempsey is the winner by submission

Hank and Tank gear up for the their match with the help of Je’Von Evans. Evans is then attacked by Jasper Troy. Hank and Tank are shocked and manage to pull him off their friend.

Match 3. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs High Ryze, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe (with Wes Lee)

Hendry outwrestles Igwe to start off. Igwe tags in Dupont and Santana and Hendry toss him around too. Joe and Santana seem to be trying to outdo each other since they both will meet Trick Williams for the TNA World Title at the Great American Bash. Back from a break, HR has taken control on Hendry and are using power based moves with quick tags. Joe eventually uses a suplex on Igwe to get to Santana to tag. He comes in hot on Dupont and cutters him. Hendry dives on Igwe. Santana choke slams Dupont. Trick attacks Hendry on the floor. Santana lariats Dupont and it is over.

Winners, Joe and Santana

Wes Lee and Trick go on the attack and Igwe and Dupont join them. They leave Joe and Santana laying.

We see a lot of support from Japanese Legends, including the Great Muta for Inamura. He will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash.

DarkState showed up on TNA last week and they remind NXT they are still their too. The tag match looks to be their next target.

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs head out in street clothes. Oba Femi heads out next. Inamura says he must make all his supporters proud and fight with honor. Oba says he will need his supporters to help pick him up. Josh steps in and says he will beat him like he did Jasper Troy. Briggs says he will do anything to make sure Inamura wins. They start brawling. Inamura doesn’t like it, but he slams Oba. He then regrets his decision to strike Oba. He wants to win with honor.

Blake and Jordynne are at a spa of some kind. Jordynne wants no part of it, but Blake talks her into it. Its a funny segment with Grace not in her element. Blake even gives Grace a makeover. Grace admits she likes nails and she ends up liking the day.