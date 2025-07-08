New poster for Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega, MJF on Tony Khan’s selection process

– AEW has released a new poster for Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega at All In:

– MJF on AEW’s roster standard, and how Tony Khan has been picking the new signings recently:

“Tony Khan has learned that you want people in your locker room that not only want to be there, but are worthy of being there. We’ve had a lot of guys in the past come in and think they are going to be king shit just because they had their time in the sun for a millisecond in other promotions. That’s not it fucking works. It’s called All Elite Wrestling. Not All Average Wrestling. Not All Mediocre Wrestling. Not All… I’m going to show up, cash a check and expect to be world champion wrestling. It’s All ELITE Wrestling.

Right now, everyone in that locker room is on the same page. We aren’t coming there to cash a check. We aren’t coming to give 50%. We’re all giving 110%. If you think you’re going to come into my company and barely put in work, you’re out of your goddamn mind. You don’t belong here. We don’t want you here. So stay where you are and be miserable over there because you don’t belong swimming in the ocean of sharks that is AEW.”