Michelle McCool asks about WWE Evolution, LA Knight cut a promo after Raw (video)

– The upcoming WWE Evolution show will feature another Battle Royal, prompting speculation that several legends could be involved. A fan on X told Michelle McCool and Kelly Kelly that they should “pick up the phone” if they want to be on the card. However, McCool clarified that she has not been contacted about appearing; Hasn’t rang!”

– LA Knight had something to say after RAW went off the air.

While making his exit from the arena, he cut this promo:

“Bron Breakker showing me the damn thing (the Money in the Bank briefcase).

What’s that mean to me? (grunts) Shaking the rest of your brains out? As if you’ve got much left. And if you’ve got any left, I’ll kick it right out of you.

So here’s the deal: Bronson Reed wants to try and take me out. Bron Breakker’s showing me the case.

None of it matters. Saturday Night Main Event, it’s me, it’s Seth Rollins, gettin’ what’s mine. Seth gettin’ what’s coming to him.”