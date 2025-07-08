Kevin Owens shares his thoughts on the current state of independent wrestling

– Kevin Owens gave his thoughts on the current state of independent wrestling, admitting he’s out of touch with the scene these days. “I can’t tell you because I don’t follow it enough. I’m a huge wrestling fan and I try to follow as much wrestling as I can.” But for Owens, things feel different now. “Everything has changed so much. It almost feels, and I know I’m going to get in relative trouble for this with the fans. It almost feels like there is no independent scene anymore.”

He quickly clarified he knows it still exists, but it’s just not the same anymore. “I know there is, I just don’t know enough about it because it’s just not what it used to be.” Owens pointed to the talent drain as a reason for the shift. “A lot of it is because independent talents in the last few years have been signed.” While he’s not denying that there are still stars out there, he just hasn’t kept up. “I’m not saying there are no independent standouts, I just don’t know them.” Ultimately, life and time have pulled him away from staying in the loop. “Probably, a lot of it, is I have less time to pay attention to wrestling. I wish I had an answer, I really don’t. I don’t know who is out there.”

(Source: What Do You Want To Talk About?)