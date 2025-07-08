Former WWE superstar says she won’t be at Evolution, Bully Ray comments on WWE storytelling

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria confirmed she won’t be part of Evolution, saying: “I will not be at Evolution, I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky I’ll be honest with you.”

– Bully Ray shared a strong opinion about WWE’s storytelling approach, using Tiffany Stratton as an example to highlight a deeper issue. “Why should I care about Tiffany Stratton?” he asked bluntly, questioning what she brings to the table in terms of personality, storytelling, or emotional hook. He went on to express that “What about Tiffany Stratton makes me care? What does she do? What does she say? What type of emotional investment do I have in Tiffany Stratton?”—emphasizing a perceived lack of depth or compelling reason for fans to be invested in her.

Bully compared WWE’s current product to something familiar but unsatisfying: “This is why I’m telling you; WWE is becoming like a fast food chain, that continues…you continue to go there cause it’s all you know.” He criticized the company for relying too much on brand loyalty and habit rather than creating meaningful moments. To drive his point further, he stated, “And just because over 99 billion have been served doesn’t mean its nutritional food…It does absolutely nothing.”

Finally, he underscored his lack of interest in a high-profile women’s match: “I do not care about the match between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Nothing about what those women said to one another made me go ‘Wow. I want to see this.’ Nothing.”

Source: Busted Open Radio