Follow up on TNA searching for a new media rights partner, July 4th WWE Smackdown viewership

– TNA Wrestling Is On The Market For A New Media Rights Partner

Blinkfire Analytics reports that TNA added nearly 1.1 million new followers to its social media channels in the first five months of 2025, in part thanks to the partnership with WWE.

TNA President Carlos Silva spoke to John Wall Street and listed the company’s exceptional growth with the need for a new media rights partner who’s willing to spend $10 Million per year.

Silva outlined the following: “Usually when we’re live, we’re doing around 100,000 household viewers,” Silva said. “A weekly number between 250,000-500,000, in terms of Nielsen-esque P2+ households, is perfectly realistic on a network in 40 or 50 million homes.”

“Something in the $10mm/year range is where we (and CAA) think we should be,” Silva continued. “We’re talking to all the established linear guys and a couple of newer platforms that need a foundational programming centerpiece,” Silva said. “There are a couple of networks, that look like Spike TV in today’s world, we could be a good fit for; the same way UFC and TNA were for that network a decade or two ago.”

(Source: John Wall Street)

– The pre-taped WWE Smackdown July 4th episode averaged 1,166,000 viewers; 0.32 P18-49 rating

