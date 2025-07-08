First participants for the Evolution battle royal announced

A battle royal will take place at Evolution on Sunday with the winner receiving a title shot at the upcoming Clash In Paris premium live event in late August.

The first participants of the match were revealed last night on Raw and they are WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Nia Jax, and Ivy Nile.

More participants are expected to be announced on Friday during Smackdown.

Nikki Bella was supposed to have a program with Liv Morgan, leading to a match at Evolution. But after their first encounter on Raw where Morgan flattened Bella with the Oblivion, Morgan injured her shoulder during a match the following week.

She underwent shoulder surgery last week and will be out of action for several months.

