Charlotte Flair credits Ronda Rousey for catapulting WWE women into the main event

Charlotte Flair credited Ronda Rousey for putting the WWE women in the main event, writing that Ronda does not get enough credit what she did for them during her time there.

Flair wrote this as part of a very long, thoughtful editorial on ThePlayersTribune.com which was published today titled “How am I going to be Charlotte Flair today?”

The 14-time women’s champion said that the U.S. women’s soccer team being a draw and Serena Williams being a draw helped them a lot, but no one did more for them than Ronda Rousey, the former UFC champion.

“But in terms of WWE looking at women as potentially WrestleMania level main-eventers, you can trust me on this 100%: There’s before Ronda Rousey…and then there’s after,” Flair wrote. “And I wish people would talk about that more, and give Ronda her due.”

Flair, along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, main evented WrestleMania 35, becoming the first women to main event a WrestleMania in WWE history. That only happened once more since then, two years later when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main evented WrestleMania 37 Saturday.

Rousey’s second stint with WWE ended in 2023 and it was far less impactful than her first one. Rousey eventually spoke up against Vince McMahon and the backstage chaos at WWE while she was there.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996