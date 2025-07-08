Ava Raine announces NXT competitors for the WWE Evolution battle royal

The Six NXT Representatives for the WWE Evolution Battle Royal as announced by @avawwe_ : – Jaida Parker

Ava Raine says she’s proud to become the first female General Manager in NXT history as she makes a huge announcement.

Raine says at Evolution on July 13 in Atlanta, 6 Women will represent the brand in the #1 Contender Battle Royal for a chance to go to Clash In Paris and challenge for the Women’s Championship on RAW or SmackDown.

She says those Women will be:

—Jaida Parker

—Lola Vice

—Kelani Jordan

—Lash Legend

—Izzi Dame

—Tatum Paxley

