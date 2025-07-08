Ava Raine announces NXT competitors for the WWE Evolution battle royal

The Six NXT Representatives for the WWE Evolution Battle Royal as announced by @avawwe_ :
– Jaida Parker
– Lola Vice
– Kelani Jordan
– Lash Legend
– Izzi Dame
– Tatum Paxley
See you in Atlanta ladies! pic.twitter.com/JTF7FJlwJj
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2025
Ava Raine says she’s proud to become the first female General Manager in NXT history as she makes a huge announcement.
Raine says at Evolution on July 13 in Atlanta, 6 Women will represent the brand in the #1 Contender Battle Royal for a chance to go to Clash In Paris and challenge for the Women’s Championship on RAW or SmackDown.
She says those Women will be:
—Jaida Parker
—Lola Vice
—Kelani Jordan
—Lash Legend
—Izzi Dame
—Tatum Paxley
LA PRIMERA. @Steph_Vaquer wants EVERYONE to know that she will be the winner of the WWE Evolution Battle Royal! pic.twitter.com/zFTjOLNE8c
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2025