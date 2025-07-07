WWE returns to “The Renaissance City” tonight, as the company holds the WWE Evolution 2 and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins vs. Penta, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane, El Grande Americano will be in action, and we will hear from WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 7, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 7/7/25

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque get the show officially off-and-running. We then see various Superstar arrival shots as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman Kick Things Off

Inside Amica Mutual Pavilion for the first time of the evening, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” As the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ theme hits, out he comes to an insanely loud crowd singing along very loudly with his entrance tune s he, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed head to the ring.

After they settle in the ring, it is Bron Breakker who surprisingly begins talking first. He says he’s being groomed to be the face of WWE for the next two decades. He says he’s got his own vision for WWE, and it is one without Sami Zayn. He says he doesn’t like him, his ugly face, his stupid beard or his dumb music.