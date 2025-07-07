WWE ranks the entrances today, Lynch says she kept wrestling a secret from her mom

– WWE ranks the Top 10 Entrances Today:

#1. Jey Uso

#2. Cody Rhodes

#3. WYATT SICKS

#4. Penta

#5. Jade Cargill

#6. Jacob Fatu

#7. Giulia

#8. Damian Priest

#9. John Cena

#10. CM Punk

– Becky Lynch originally hid that she was training to become a pro wrestler from her mother, instead telling her that she was attending Brazilian jiu-jitsu training.

She was eventually found out when her mother noticed bruises on her back from running the ropes.

“She lost it, she was very upset with me. But now she’s very supportive”.

(Source: You Garbage? Comedy Podcast)