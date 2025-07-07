WWE News and Notes

– Rhea Ripley can throw a football:

Rhea Ripley could start for the Colts tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KY8vNEu3OX — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) July 6, 2025

– Sheamus via X:

Don’t often drink, but when i do, i bring a priest.. #fatherdamo pic.twitter.com/RoR0NwQsiX — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 6, 2025

– Stacks created a list of possible opponents & hopes general manager Ava can make it happen

Now that I’m the Heritage Cup Champion and Don of NXT, I’m calling the shots for my next match.@avawwe_ let’s make one of these fights happen. pic.twitter.com/oO41ZnhfUw — STACKS (@Stacks_WWE) July 6, 2025

– Jinny posted: