Video: Natalya competes at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling show

– Nattie Neidhart faced Promise Braxton at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling show:

Giving this match the first official BOOKER T ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ match rating. https://t.co/n4KU5vnLk4 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 7, 2025

Honored to be in your corner.

Honored to be a student of the game.

Honored to be a part of The Dungeon.@TheOfficialROW is def something special. pic.twitter.com/IOgPlUKJwp — Ringmaster_Midas (@RingmasterMidas) July 7, 2025

The highly anticipated ALL WOMEN’S special Reality Of Wrestling: HART & SOUL premieres TONIGHT at 6PM CT — streaming FREE on YouTube! Headlined by WWE Superstar @NatbyNature vs @PromiseBraxton in a historic main event you don’t want to miss. Watch it here:… pic.twitter.com/q2sIANzzxX — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) July 6, 2025