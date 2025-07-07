Video: Natalya competes at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling show

– Nattie Neidhart faced Promise Braxton at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling show:
Giving this match the first official BOOKER T ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ match rating. https://t.co/n4KU5vnLk4
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 7, 2025
Honored to be in your corner.
Honored to be a student of the game.
Honored to be a part of The Dungeon.@TheOfficialROW is def something special. pic.twitter.com/IOgPlUKJwp
— Ringmaster_Midas (@RingmasterMidas) July 7, 2025
#wwe pic.twitter.com/FJNd0itxyd
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 7, 2025
The highly anticipated ALL WOMEN’S special Reality Of Wrestling: HART & SOUL premieres TONIGHT at 6PM CT — streaming FREE on YouTube!
Headlined by WWE Superstar @NatbyNature vs @PromiseBraxton in a historic main event you don’t want to miss.
Watch it here:… pic.twitter.com/q2sIANzzxX
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) July 6, 2025