Update on tonight’s WWE Raw lineup

Scheduled for WWE Raw tonight in Providence, RI:
• Penta v Seth Rollins
• IC Champion Becky Lynch promo segment
• Bronson Reed v Jey Uso
• Roxanne Perez v Kairi Sane
just added:
* El Grande Americano will be in action during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw
