Update on tonight’s WWE Raw lineup

Scheduled for WWE Raw tonight in Providence, RI:

Penta v Seth Rollins

• IC Champion Becky Lynch promo segment

• Bronson Reed v Jey Uso

• Roxanne Perez v Kairi Sane

Sami Zayn v Bron Breakker

just added:

* El Grande Americano will be in action during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw

