Teddy Long’s son passes away

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
488

WWE hall of famer Teddy Long’s son, Antione Long has passed away. News was confirmed by friends and family of the Long family on social media. No further details regarding the cause of death or his age have been made public.

Condolences to Mr. Long and his family. Having worked with Teddy Long on the Gerweck Report Podcast, I know he loved his family immensely.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here