Teddy Long’s son passes away

WWE hall of famer Teddy Long’s son, Antione Long has passed away. News was confirmed by friends and family of the Long family on social media. No further details regarding the cause of death or his age have been made public.

Condolences to Mr. Long and his family. Having worked with Teddy Long on the Gerweck Report Podcast, I know he loved his family immensely.

Love and prayers to @teddyplayalong and the rest of the family. I always called Antione Long "Little Teddy". The news was unexpected. Please keep Teddy and the family in your prayers. No parent should ever have to lose one of their kids. pic.twitter.com/2tPSO58ABE — Mac Davis (@MadMacDavis) July 7, 2025