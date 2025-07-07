Smackdown star receiving backlash over a new track, Ric Flair posts a video update

– Jacob Fatu recently dropped a new track called “Hello” and it featured his uncle Rikishi as well. While it seemed like a normal song at first, it featured Fatu saying the n-word multiple times and now many fans have called him out for using the n-word. A fan went on X after Jacob Fatu used the n-word several times in his new song. Who’s gonna tell Jacob Fatu he can’t say the N-Word ?” I wish y’all would quit acting like these Samoans are invincible when they not. No matter how much they appropriate our culture, They aren’t black, and will never be black. Simple.

Ric Flair had to cancel a fan event last month due to his recent health issues. “The Nature Boy” is now back in the gym doing some cardio trying to stay healthy

  1. In my head, it is never cool to use that word, but honestly, this is the tiniest blip on the wrestling radar.

