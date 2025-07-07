NXT episode announced for The Met Philadelphia on August 19

WWE announced that a “special edition” of NXT on The CW will take place on Tuesday, August 19 live from The Met Philadelphia.

The Met Philadelphia is a 3,500-seater opera house which opened in 1908 and it has hosted several concerts over the past several years.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 9 at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting Tuesday, July 8 at 10AM ET until 11:59PM ET.

This show comes a week before AEW starts a six-show residency at the 2300 Arena also in Philadelphia.

