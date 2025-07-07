Mr. Iguana on his WWE x AAA Worlds Collide experience, New Jack/WWE 2K25 note

– Mr. Iguana reflected on his experience going viral after WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and how much his world has changed. He expressed amazement at how performing on such a global stage brought a new level of attention to his longtime work: “It’s astonishing how a special place where you get to do the same thing you’ve been doing 16, 17 years and get all this attention, (it shows) how big and important WWE is, and how many people they reach around the world.”

He also described the overwhelming impact that social media and WWE’s global reach had on his career, especially in terms of visibility and growth: “Now with social media, if you count followers, I had 40,000. After that, right now I have like 200,000.” The rapid growth in his fanbase has shifted his perspective: “It’s a different world for me, a different vision of what’s happening with me, with AAA being in arenas with 15,000 or 10,000, but now working for a little red dot with 5 million people watching, wow, it’s amazing.”

Source: WrestleBinge

– WWE 2K25 developer Bryan Williams revealed New Jack will have a special entrance for No DQ matches on WWE 2K25 where he will enter with a trash can full of weapons, and his entrance theme will play throughout the match.

He will be featured as a playable character in the Fearless DLC pack, which releases on July 23.