Hardy claims Punk had him removed from AEW Collision, Nikki Bella enters Evolution battle royal

– Matt Hardy claims CM Punk had him removed off of AEW Collision…

“I talk with Tony, and Tony’s like, ‘Yes, I want you tomorrow, be out in the corner with Ethan. I definitely want you there.’ They say, ‘Just heard that you’re not needed for tomorrow’s event.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not needed? I just talked to Tony three hours ago, and he said I’m in and he was excited.’ I don’t have this on authority,

so I don’t know, but like, someone stopped that from happening, and there’s only I couldn’t imagine, it’s someone besides Punk, because Punk was going to be there. That was his show, right?”

(source: Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast)

– Nikki Bella officially announces that she’s entering the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution on July 13.

WWE Hall of Famer NIKKI BELLA will be in the WWE Evolution Battle Royal this Sunday! ATLANTA

️ https://t.co/EeVPiItep9 pic.twitter.com/MrOXLIHE9N — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2025

She says after what Liv Morgan did to her a few weeks ago on RAW, it lit a fire under her and she wants to become a champion again in WWE and wants to show her son why she’s a Legend.

Nikki says she will prove to the fans and her entire Bella Army that she’s still got it and never lost it.