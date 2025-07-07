Fatal 4 way match announced for WWE Evolution, Ava to make announcements on NXT

Steve Gerweck
– Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Sol Ruca & Zaria vs Asuka & Kairi Sane in a Fatal 4 Way Match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles is announced for Evolution.

– Announced for tomorrow on NXT:

