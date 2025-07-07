Alexa Bliss on the last-minute nature of her WWE return, new WWE Evolution match announced

– Alexa Bliss shared the chaotic and last-minute nature of her surprise return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. She revealed, “I got the call at midnight the night before, and it wasn’t fully decided until like 4am, and I get a call at 5, they’re like ‘we need you on a plane by 10am.’” From that moment, it was go time, with virtually no sleep or time to prepare. “I hadn’t slept because this was an all night process of figuring out, I hadn’t eaten, I was deliriously tired.”

The secrecy around her appearance was intense. “No one knew I was there. Not even the girls knew until I was in Gorilla. No one knew.”

(Source: The Nikki & Brie Show)

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss have been added to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match at Evolution