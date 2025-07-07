AEW All In poster, Hammerstone-MJF reunite (video), title match announced for Supercard of Honor

– The official AEW ALL IN poster

– Nick Wayne will defend the ROH World TV Championship against Titán at Supercard of Honor, the day before he teams with Christian Cage at All In Texas to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Hurt Syndicate and Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey.

#ROHSupercard

Arlington, TX

This Fri, 7/11 ROH World TV Title@TheNickWayne vs @Titan_CMLL Titán earned his shot, going the distance in a Proving Ground bout vs Nick at Global Wars México!

Will Titán return to CMLL as ROH World TV Champ, or will The Prodigy retain this Friday? pic.twitter.com/ta3uRmpW1k — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 7, 2025

– Former Dynasty members MJF and Hammerstone reunited backstage at MLW following MJF’s surprise attack on Místico.