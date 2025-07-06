WWE News and Notes

– AAA Lucha Libre star Psycho Clown is officially headed to WWE. He made his final appearance at Neza Arena last night in Mexico, where it was announced he would be signing with the company and heading to the US.

– Drew McIntyre comments on making his return to WWE this week on SmackDown.

– Friday night on Smackdown, United States Champion Solo Sikoa revealed that his new group which includes JC Mateo, Tonga Loa and Tala Tonga will now be known as MFT (My Family Tree).

– Happy 4th from the Rhodes family…