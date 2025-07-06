Wrestling Tidbits

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
250

– WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts (via The Snake Pit) has expressed his opinion that the forthcoming Netflix series “WWE: Unreal”

HOF legend call the series “foolish,” suggesting that the financial gains from the show will not justify the potential “damage” it may cause after.

– The Elegance Brand vs The IInspiration for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles has been announced for Slammiversary:

– Thom Latimer defeated Matt Cardona with Brighter Side of Suffering to retain NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Resurrection.

– Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title is official for All In Texas:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here