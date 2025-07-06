Wrestling Tidbits

– WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts (via The Snake Pit) has expressed his opinion that the forthcoming Netflix series “WWE: Unreal”

HOF legend call the series “foolish,” suggesting that the financial gains from the show will not justify the potential “damage” it may cause after.

– The Elegance Brand vs The IInspiration for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles has been announced for Slammiversary:

– Thom Latimer defeated Matt Cardona with Brighter Side of Suffering to retain NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Resurrection.

– Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title is official for All In Texas:

Adam Cole vs Kyle Fletcher@KyleFletcherPro with his win on #AEWCollision100 has punched his ticket to a TNT Championship match against @AdamColePro, at All In Texas, this Saturday afternoon, 7/12! pic.twitter.com/ykFBMbU9Iq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2025