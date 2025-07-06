Wrestling legend says he turned down a chance to end Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak

Adam Copeland (Edge) revealed:

“Back in 2008, I was offered the chance to end The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak… but I said no.

I didn’t need it. I was already established. That streak had become something sacred, more meaningful than most titles. To me, it should’ve only been broken at Taker’s final match… and only by someone destined to carry WWE into the next generation.

No disrespect, but I never believed Brock Lesnar was the right choice to end it. When I turned it down, some in management weren’t thrilled. They called me stubborn.

I called it respect.”