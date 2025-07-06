Two title matches added to All In: Texas card

Two new title matches were added to the All In: Texas card following last night’s episode of Collision.

The AEW Tag Team titles will be on the line in a three-way match with champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate defending against Christian Cage and Nick Wayne and JetSpeed.

Also, Adam Cole puts his TNT title up for grabs against Kyle Fletcher. Cole already has one victory over Fletcher from the May 28 Dynamite which came via disqualification.

Plus, popular Mexican luchador Mistico has been announced for the men’s Casino Gauntlet battle royal. He is the third man to join the match with Mark Briscoe and MJF coming in at #1 and #2 respectively.

Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders also challenged The Opps for the AEW Trios title at the show. The match has not been officially confirmed yet.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996