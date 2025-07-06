Scorpio Sky returns on AEW TV after 21-month absence

Scorpio Sky returned to Collision last night, his first AEW televised appearance since a loss to Andrade El Idolo on the September 16, 2023 episode of the same show.

Sky answered Max Caster’s open challenge and was accompanied by Christopher Daniels, Leila Grey, and Top Flight to the ring.

The match lasted less than a minute, 55 seconds to be exact, with Sky winning.

Sky wrestled a couple of times for Ring of Honor but disappeared completely from AEW/ROH in October 2023. At this year’s Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan said that there were creative ideas for Sky to return but they failed to materialize.

