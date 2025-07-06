Paul Heyman advocating for a Smackdown wrestler, match announced for next week’s Collision

By
Steve Gerweck
Paul Heyman has been a strong advocate for Aleister Black lately, and the creative team views him as “a player” in his current run with the company. Several people within creative are pushing for a major run for him.

(source: WrestleBinge)

– Místico vs. The Beast Mortos added to AEW Collision next week.

