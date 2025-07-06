Paul Heyman advocating for a Smackdown wrestler, match announced for next week’s Collision

– Paul Heyman has been a strong advocate for Aleister Black lately, and the creative team views him as “a player” in his current run with the company. Several people within creative are pushing for a major run for him.
(source: WrestleBinge)
– Místico vs. The Beast Mortos added to AEW Collision next week.
This week, Thursday #AEWCollision
Garland, TX! On @TNTdrama + Max!
July 10, this Thursday!
Mistico vs @BeastMortos
Before he enters the #AEWAllInTexas Casino Gauntlet Match this Saturday Afternoon,
legend @caristicomx will collide vs the dangerous Beast Mortos this THURSDAY! pic.twitter.com/8R8K8vEeO0
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 6, 2025