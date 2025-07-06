Omega says there “isn’t much left” in his in-ring career, Madusa mentions Evolution, Tiger Mask note

– Kenny Omega (via Wrestling Observer Radio) says there “isn’t much left” of his in-ring career, so he wants to make sure that every match counts.

“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything… it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.”

– Tiger Mask has announced that he will retire in July 2026, exactly 31 years after his debut on July 15th. This year marks his 30th anniversary, and he plans to conclude his career as Tiger Mask next year.

– Alundra Blayze/Madusa says she wants to be in the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution 2.

THIS WAS FUN!!

Looking forward to #WWEEvolution #BattleRoyal It would be great again!

I wish pic.twitter.com/QOB1gHZO3l — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 6, 2025