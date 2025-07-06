Notes on Trish Stratus, Rey Fenix, Andrade, Seth Rollins, and more

– Rey Fenix and Andrade say they it’s time for them to become Tag Team Champions together in WWE.

“Rey Fenix said it—you want to see us as a tag team, so we’re going to give it everything we’ve got. We’re coming for the tag team championships.”

(source: Rey Fenix & Andrade via WWE on X)

– Shotzi Blackheart returning to Maple Leaf Pro on Sept 5th!

– Penta vs. Seth Rollins is official for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night RAW!

– Trish Stratus comments on returning to WWE and says she’s ready for Evolution 2 on July 13th.