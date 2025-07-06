Karrion Kross and Scarlett WWE updates

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are reportedly expected to remain with with WWE, reports Fightful.

It was noted that both Kross and Scarlett’s contracts are actually tied together, with both deals currently set to expire sometime this August.

However, the duo is expected to remain with the company, as they’ve grown in popularity and have been receiving strong praise for their recent work — with consistent appearances on WWE TV, featured spots on premium live events, and a surge in new merchandise.

Kross’ “String Them Up” T-shirt was the second best-selling shirt of June 2025 only behind Jey Uso. Kross outsold John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns in merch last month.

It was noted that that new contracts are expected to be signed imminently — and may have already been finalized quietly behind the scenes.