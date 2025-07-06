Jeff Hardy says he has been sober for three years

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) discussed Jeff’s personal well-being. Jeff said the following about how long he has been sober….

“Three years, two days. I went through a lot of treatment, almost a year’s worth of treatment … Rock bottom definitely for me would have been after the third DUI, in that [jail] cell, and not being able to wake myself up from a dream, because I’d had dreams about getting a third DUI. That was definitely rock bottom for me. I didn’t know what was gonna happen, man. I was so afraid that everything was… I was just not gonna make it. Yeah, in that cell right after that third DUI.”

Jeff’s brother Matt gave his thoughts…

“His work on himself has been second-to-none. And just the place he’s at in his life, I’m just so proud and so happy for him. This is like the best version of Jeff Hardy personally I’ve ever seen that exists right now.”

