JBL wants to see Logan Paul retire John Cena, Penta on working with Triple H

– JBL wants to see Logan Paul retire John Cena.

JBL: “You have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena, he would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do.”

(Source: Something to Wrestle)

– PENTA on working with Triple H:

“My boss knows what it means to fight. I hadn’t had the pleasure of meeting Triple H before, and when I finally did, I said to him, ‘Thank you so much for bringing me here. I’m here to give my best every night,’ and he replied, ‘I know, that’s why I brought you.’”

“I don’t want a thousand championships — I want to touch a thousand hearts. I want people to connect with me, to feel inspired, to say, ‘If he could do it, so can I.”