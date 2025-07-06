Dirty Dom gives his dad credit for revolutionizing Lucha, Undertaker’s daughter in the ring (video)

– Dominik Mysterio (via Intoxicados Podcast) Gives Rey Mysterio Credit For revolutionizing Lucha In Americas Wrestling Culture

“I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad (Rey Mysterio) being one of them because of his style.

A lot of people didn’t see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a shit about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport.

I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it’s the reality.”

– The Undertaker’s 12 year old daughter Kaia Faith Calaway out here doing 450 in the ring:

The Undertaker Daughter out here doing 450 in the ring FUTURE LEGEND pic.twitter.com/JLf0FEg9KV — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 4, 2025