Charlotte Flair shows respect to John Cena, plus Hikaru Shida & Queen Aminata notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
222

Charlotte Flair had nothing but respect for John Cena possibly breaking her dad’s title record. She said, “Records are meant to be broken” and believes “John was the guy to do it.”

Speaking for Ric Flair, she shared, “I think he couldn’t be more proud of John,” and personally added, “Even me seeing John Cena and what he means to the industry and what he means to me as a performer, I don’t think it was sad.”

At the end of the day, she acknowledged the moment, saying, “The record stood the test of time for a very long time and it was finally broken.”

(Source: The Takedown on SI)

Hikaru Shida via X:

Queen Aminata is celebrating national bikini day:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here